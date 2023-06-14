Israel Navy detains 5 Palestine fishermen off Gaza coast

The Israeli Navy has detained five Palestinian fishermen off the coast of the Gaza Strip, in the latest such incident initiated by the Occupation forces.

According to Turkiye's Anadolu Agency, which was informed by Zakaria Baker from the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAEC) in the Strip, the five men were fishing in Al-Sudaniya, north of Gaza City, when they were taken into custody by Israeli naval forces.

The fishermen were then taken to an undisclosed location, with many details surrounding the incident remaining unclear or not yet revealed by reports.

Around 4,000 Palestinians in Gaza work in its fishing sector, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture.

Israeli incursions on those fishermen in the waters off the besieged Gaza Strip are a common occurrence, with many Palestinian fishermen often subject to Israeli live fire, attempts to sink or seize their boats, arrests and the narrowing of their fishing areas for long periods of time.

READ: Fisherman's body found off Gaza coast