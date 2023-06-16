US: Iran tested suicide drone in Gulf waters

Iran test-fired a suicide drone targeting its practice ship in the Gulf, and fired a missile or another drone without warning ships in the area, Reuters reported, citing a US official in the region.

The official added that the drone was launched on Wednesday from the Iranian Jask region 8-9 miles in to the sea within Iranian territorial waters and targeted the training barge.

"Essentially practicing hitting merchant vessels. That's the only reason why you would do that in the Gulf of Oman," the official, whom Reuters did not name, said.

"The closest merchant vessel was about 30 miles out away from the barge, but it was still dangerous," the official added.

The US has accused Iran of being involved in a number of attacks on commercial ships in the strategic Gulf waters, one of the world's most important oil and shipping routes.

Iranian officials could not be reached by Reuters for comment.

