US: Iran tested suicide drone in Gulf waters

June 16, 2023 at 2:11 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, US
A handout picture provided by the Iranian Army's official website, shows an Iranian Simorgh drone during the second day of a military exercise in the Gulf, near the strategic strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, on September 11, 2020 [Photo by -/Iranian Army office/AFP via Getty Images]
Iran test-fired a suicide drone targeting its practice ship in the Gulf, and fired a missile or another drone without warning ships in the area, Reuters reported, citing a US official in the region.

The official added that the drone was launched on Wednesday from the Iranian Jask region 8-9 miles in to the sea within Iranian territorial waters and targeted the training barge.

"Essentially practicing hitting merchant vessels. That's the only reason why you would do that in the Gulf of Oman," the official, whom Reuters did not name, said.

"The closest merchant vessel was about 30 miles out away from the barge, but it was still dangerous," the official added.

The US has accused Iran of being involved in a number of attacks on commercial ships in the strategic Gulf waters, one of the world's most important oil and shipping routes.

Iranian officials could not be reached by Reuters for comment.

