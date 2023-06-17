Algeria president: 'Algerians were born and will remain free'

During an economic conference in Russia on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported that Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune declared: "Algerians were born and will remain free."

On Wednesday, Tebboune chaired the Algerian-Russian Business Forum meeting held in Moscow as part of a three-day state visit he started on Tuesday to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

Seventy Algerian economic operators and 200 Russian businesspeople took part in the forum, the Algeria Press Service reported, explaining that it was an opportunity for both sides to explore investment and partnership opportunities and step up cooperation.

In an opening address at the forum, President Tebboune confirmed that Algeria: "Is committed to an economic multifaceted recovery programme and has made 2023 the year of economic revival."

Tebboune added that the country: "Has given top priority to the revision of the legal framework governing investment to provide an appropriate business climate."

On Friday, Tebboune was the guest of honour at the Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg.

Responding to a question about US pressure to refrain from buying arms from Russia, he expressed: "I will answer with one word: Algerians were born and will remain free."

