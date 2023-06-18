Iran, Saudi Arabia pleased with reestablishment of diplomatic ties

Iran and Saudi Arabia expressed satisfaction Saturday with the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, reports Anadolu Agency.

President Ibrahim Raisi received Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan, who is in Tehran on an official visit, according to Iran's official news agency, IRNA.

At a meeting held at the Presidential Residence, Raisi said Iran welcomes the establishment of relations between Tehran and Riyadh and there is no obstacle in his country's development of relations with Islamic countries.

Noting some issues have become a source of trouble in regional countries, Raisi said: "These problems can be overcome with cooperation and dialogue between the countries of the region, and there is no need for foreign intervention in this regard."

Raisi noted that Israel is not only an "enemy of the Palestinians," but a "threat" to all Muslims.

"The normalization of relations between some countries and Israel is against the view of the Islamic Ummah as well as in terms of security," he said.

Raisi also said Islamic countries are pleased with the re-establishment of Tehran-Riyadh ties.

"Only the enemies of Muslims and Israel, the leader, are disturbed by the development of bilateral and regional cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia," he said.

Bin Farhan is pleased with the development and noted that Iran and Saudi Arabia are at an important stage in their relations.

Referring to his country's efforts to raise relations to a strategic level, Bin Farhan said: "Economic, development and cultural cooperation are on the agenda of Tehran and Riyadh."

Stating that some countries do not want development and stability in the region, Bin Farhan said: "With the expansion of the current interaction between Iran and Saudi Arabia at the level of all Islamic countries, endless gains will emerge. It is also a guarantee that no foreign country can interfere in our region."