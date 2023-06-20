Lieberman calls for targeting of Hamas leaders in Gaza to stop West Bank resistance

Former Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman yesterday accused the Palestinian movement Hamas of orchestrating the Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

Lieberman said the Israeli government "must launch an extensive, large-scale military operation [in the northern West Bank] in order to clean out the gangs [Palestinian resistance groups] and get the weapons."

The head of the Yisrael Beytenu party also called for resuming the assassinations of Hamas leaders in the besieged Gaza Strip.

"We cannot accept the 'rules of the game' in which they can inflame Judea and Samaria [the occupied West Bank] while being immune in Gaza," he added.

Yesterday morning Israeli occupation forces raided the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, killing five Palestinians and wounding 91 others.

The Palestinian resistance using roadside bombs and improvised explosive devices in addition to automatic guns to wound seven Israeli soldiers and damage five armoured vehicles.