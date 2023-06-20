Syrians return from Turkiye after encouraging security measures

After Operation Peace Spring organised in October 2019, tens of thousands of Syrian migrants living in Turkiye returned to the northern districts of Tal Abyad and Ras Al-Ayn, Anadolu Agency reports.

The local councils in Tal Abyad and Ras Al-Ayn, which were cleared of terrorism, provided employment for approximately 10,000 people in various areas, including health and education.

Over the past four years, as the traces of terrorism were eradicated, the number of people returning to their homes and starting a new life increased.

According to information obtained from officials at the Tal Abyad border crossing, the number of Syrians who returned to the district from Turkiye since October 2019 has exceeded 30,000.

On World Refugee Day on 20 June, Anadolu reporters spoke with civilians who returned from Turkiye to Tal Abyad after Operation Peace Spring.

Osman Al-Ali, who sought refuge in Turkiye when the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation occupied the Tal Abyad district, was one of the first civilians to return to his home town after the operation.

Ali, who reunited with his parents whom he had not seen for about six years, said: "We were living a safe life in Turkiye, but we always longed for our homeland. We were among the first to return to the district. We reunited with our family, our homeland, our home, our shop and our relatives."

Ali, who earns a living by selling local dairy products in his shop, said: "Our situation is better now. My father and I sell dairy products. We have expanded our shop."

Ali emphasised that he will continue to live in the district along with his wife and two children.

'Longing for home'

Ahmet Selmo, a resident of Tal Abyad, stated that he migrated to Turkiye when the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation occupied the district in 2014, and that this migration caused him deep wounds.

Selmo stated that he returned home a few weeks after the operation in 2019, saying: "I was always worn out by longing for my home, my relatives and even our olive, grape and fig trees. Although life was safe and employment was available in Turkiye, we always yearned for our homeland."

Selmo addressed those who were forced to leave the country and are considering returning, saying: "The country needs workers, teachers and engineers. Only with them can these areas develop. I recommend that they should return to the areas liberated from terrorist organisations."

