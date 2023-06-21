39 feared dead after boat sank on Canary Islands migrant route

As many as 39 people are feared dead after a ship sank in the waters between Morocco and Spain's Canary Islands on Wednesday, according to the Spanish migrant organisation, Walking Borders, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Spanish Coast Guard has confirmed one death, so far, according to Spanish news agency, EFE.

The ship was carrying some 60 people.

Moroccan authorities rescued 24 passengers, some of whom were already in the sea when the rescue team arrived, EFE reported.

The migrant ship had been begging for help for 12 hours in Spanish waters, Helena Maleno Garzon, head of Walking Borders, said on Twitter.

"Europe's border policy is what happened in Greece, Italy and Spain. It's torture and death," she wrote.

READ: Save us: A plea ignored by governments

According to Walking Borders, among those suspected dead are four women and one baby.

EFE reported that a Spanish helicopter has retrieved the corpse of a minor who died in the tragedy.

Hours before the rescue on Tuesday, Maleno Garzon was highlighting the situation. She said Spanish and Moroccan authorities were unsure whose responsibility it was to rescue the migrants and were having problems communicating.

Authorities eventually confirmed that Morocco would coordinate the rescue, but the mission moved slowly, she said.

"There was no communication, no coordination — there was a shipwreck," she told Spanish broadcaster, Cadena Ser.

No news or information has been offered on whether authorities are continuing to look for the dozens missing.

On Tuesday, Spanish authorities rescued 52 migrants off the coast of the island of Lanzarote, along with the corpse of one pregnant woman.​​​​​​​

READ: More than 1,000 refugees cross English Channel in 3 days