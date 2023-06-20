More than 1,000 refugees cross English Channel in 3 days

More than 1,000 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats since Friday, according to figures released by the UK Home Office.

So far this month, over 2,500 have crossed the English Channel from France and over 10,000 since the beginning of the year.

At the beginning of June, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his plan to cut the number of migrants arriving was working.

The government has made major changes to the asylum system including introducing the Illegal Migration Bill, which is currently going through parliament, which will mean that anyone crossing the Channel "unofficially" faces detention rather than protection.

Healthcare experts have condemned the law, which could allow the detention and removal of unaccompanied children.

In a letter, doctors and medical experts said the legislation puts children at risk of PTSD, depression, suicidal behaviour and further trauma and psychological damage.

A week ago, MPs and peers said that the bill breaches "a number of the UK's human rights obligations" and that it would affect victims of trafficking and modern slavery.

"By treating victims of modern slavery as 'illegal migrants' subject to detention and removal, this bill would breach our legal obligations to such victims and would increase trafficking of vulnerable people," said SNP MP Joanna Cherry.

Charities have said the bill could breach international law.

The Refugee Council asked the government to withdraw its plans for the bill whilst the Home Office said that it is vital to send a clear message to traffickers that the exploitation of children cannot continue.

In April last year, the government announced that some of the people who enter the UK, including across the English Channel, without a visa or other permission to enter the country would be sent to Rwanda to have their claim processed there.

Charities and human rights advocates have spoken out about the government's crackdown on asylum, with the Red Cross saying, "outsourcing our asylum obligations should play no part in the UK's refugee system."

"It also comes at a huge cost to the taxpayer and will do little to prevent people from risking their lives to flee from war, violence and persecution."