Palestinians in Gaza won't be able to offer qurbani as financial crisis deepens, farmers fear [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

The compounding impact of Israel's ongoing 16-year siege of the Gaza Strip has left livestock farmers fearful that they may not sell their animals during this year's peak season.

In order to counter the deterioration of the economic conditions, farmers have had to lower the price of livestock in spite of the rising cost of fodder. Animal feed has risen in price from 1,600 shekels ($444) per tonne to 2,300 shekels ($638).

The Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha, when animal sacrifices are offered and distributed to the poor, is due to take place next week. Farmers are, however, fearful that Palestinians in the Strip are unable to afford to offer the sacrifice.

The livestock entered the enclave from Israel and Egypt, with a large number of animals being large and heavy and therefore out of reach for most Palestinians who have limited economic means and are looking for smaller animals which are within their means.

