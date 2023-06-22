Israel approves construction of 1,000 settlement units in West Bank

The Israeli government has approved the construction of 1,000 new settler housing units that will be "immediately advanced" in the occupied West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced.

Israeli media outlets said Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich have decided to build the 1,000 settlement units in the illegal Eli settlement, where a shooting took place earlier this week killing four settlers and wounding four others.

"Our answer to terrorism is to strike it forcefully and build up our country," the ministers said in the statement.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials on the Israeli decision.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 settlers are living in 164 illegal settlements and 116 illegal outposts in the occupied West Bank.

The United Nations considers Israeli settlement activities illegal.

