PA: Israeli settlers carry out 310 attacks in just 24 hours

A Palestinian Authority official said on Wednesday that Israeli settlers carried out 310 attacks against Palestinians and their properties in the areas surrounding Nablus in the previous 24 hours.

Ghassan Daghlas is the PA's head of settlement monitoring in the north of the occupied West Bank. The settlers, he explained, have burnt homes and vehicles as well as farmland and crops. Properties have also been vandalised.

Daghlas pointed out that such attacks are escalating, and warned that the settlers are roaming the roads and areas near settlements in the northern West Bank. He called for more vigilance and caution, and the activation of local protection committees to face up to settler attacks.

All Israeli settlements and the settlers who live in them are illegal under international law. However, they are allowed to act with impunity by the apartheid government as well as the international community which is supposed to uphold the law.

