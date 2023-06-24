Israel woman shot, wounded for attempting to stab Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces shot and wounded a female Israeli settler on Friday as she attempted to stab Israeli soldiers, Israeli media reported.

Commenting on the incident, the Israel occupation army stated that the woman, aged around 40, approached the soldiers near the Tapuah Junction and tried to stab them.

"In response, the soldiers opened fire in her direction to remove the danger," the Israeli occupation army disclosed, noting the woman, who was dressed as a Palestinian, had injuries to her lower body and was taken to a hospital.

READ: Israel settlers attack Palestinian villages

Israeli Army Radio reported that investigators were probing whether this may have been an attempt by the woman to die by suicide.

The incident came just weeks after a young female Israeli settler named Livnat Green was shot dead when she approached Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint while holding a gun.

Green pulled out her gun and ran at the checkpoint, shouting "Allahu akbar" before being shot dead by Israeli security guards.

READ: Germany cancels condemnation of UNHRC probe into possible Israeli crimes