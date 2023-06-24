Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine Prisoners Club warns of skin disease among detainees at Ramon Prison

June 24, 2023 at 11:34 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Protestors hold banners during a demonstration in support of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons in Gaza City, Gaza on June 19, 2023 [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
The Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) warned on Friday of the potential spread of skin disease among Palestinian prisoners at the Israeli Ramon Prison, a statement disclosed.

The PPC announced that ten prisoners at Ramon Prison had contracted a skin disease, expressing concerns that it may spread among other prisoners if medical treatment is not given.

According to the PPC, the affected prisoners have developed shared symptoms, including skin rashes and severe itching. However, the Israel Prison Service (IPS) only recommended the application of ointment, which was unavailable.

The PPC held the IPS fully responsible for the fate of the prisoners at Ramon Prison while calling on immediate medical treatment, noting that some 670 prisoners are held there.

The PPC slammed the denial of proper medical treatment for the prisoners as part of Israel's systematic policy of medical negligence.

