California man smuggled 2,000-year-old Roman mosaic from Syria

A man from California has been found guilty of illegally importing an ancient mosaic believed to have been looted from Syria, AP reports.

According to the report, Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi, 56, was convicted on Wednesday of bringing "falsely classified goods" into America, the US Attorney's office said.

The mosaic depicts a tale from mythology in which Hercules rescues Prometheus, dating to the Roman Empire. Authorities believe it was looted from war-torn Syria, the report added.

Report says Alcharihi bought the mosaic for $12,000 and falsely classified its value and quality when it was imported through the Port of Long Beach, California, Prosecutors said.

Alcharihi faces up to two years in prison. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for 31 August.

