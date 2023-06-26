Egypt billionaire Naguib Sawiris denies supporting Sisi's presidential bid

Egyptian billionaire and renowned businessman, Naguib Sawiris, has denied statements attributed to him on social media about supporting President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's bid to win the upcoming presidential election.

Asked by a Twitter user about the validity of a statement attributed to Sawiris, in which it is claimed that he said "who is more deserving than Al-Sisi to be elected", the Egyptian billionaire said that quote was fake.

The list of presidential candidates include the heads of the Al-Wafd and Conservative parties, Abdul Sanad Yamama and Akmal Kartam, while a former Member of Parliament Ahmed Al-Tantawi has previously announced his intention to run.

In March 2018, Al-Sisi was re-elected by more than 97 per cent of the vote.

In 2019, a controversial constitutional reform was approved in a referendum, according to which Al- Sisi's second term was extended from four to six years until 2024 and allowing him to run for a third term of six years in 2024.

