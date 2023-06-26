Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt billionaire Naguib Sawiris denies supporting Sisi's presidential bid

June 26, 2023 at 9:27 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris takes to the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 2nd El Gouna Film Festival on 28 September 2018 in Hurghada, Egypt [Jonathan Rashad/Getty Images]
Egyptian billionaire and renowned businessman, Naguib Sawiris, has denied statements attributed to him on social media about supporting President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's bid to win the upcoming presidential election.

Asked by a Twitter user about the validity of a statement attributed to Sawiris, in which it is claimed that he said "who is more deserving than Al-Sisi to be elected", the Egyptian billionaire said that quote was fake.

The list of presidential candidates include the heads of the Al-Wafd and Conservative parties, Abdul Sanad Yamama and Akmal Kartam, while a former Member of Parliament Ahmed Al-Tantawi has previously announced his intention to run.

In March 2018, Al-Sisi was re-elected by more than 97 per cent of the vote.

In 2019, a controversial constitutional reform was approved in a referendum, according to which Al- Sisi's second term was extended from four to six years until 2024 and allowing him to run for a third term of six years in 2024.

