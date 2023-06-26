US seeks $1.45bn in annual aid to Jordan for 2024

The US administration has requested the provision of $1.45 billion in annual aid to Jordan for fiscal year 2024, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership concluded in September 2022.

The financial aid package includes $1.035 billion in Economic Support Fund (ESF), $400 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF), $3.8 million in International Military Education and Training (IMET), $2.5 million for International Narcotics Control And Law Enforcement (INCLE), $5.9 million for Non-Proliferation, Anti Terrorism, Demining and Related Programs (NADR), and $2 million for Global Health Programs (GHP).

The US State Department appropriations bill provides $1.65 billion in total bilateral foreign assistance to Jordan in 2023. This includes over $1.2 billion in Economic Support Funds, of which $845 million was specified as a direct cash transfer to the Jordanian government. The act also provides $425 million in Foreign Military Financing.

The bill supports the Jordanian government in undertaking "sustainable economic reforms", including in the water sector and the public sector, in accordance with the terms of the MoU concluded between the United States and the government of Jordan.

The US economic aid to Jordan is expected to advance the Jordanian government's economic reform agenda, mitigate the effects of the refugee crisis and provide direct support to the Jordanian government's budget for non-military expenditures, thus contributing to reducing the government's budget deficit.

It makes up more than 40 per cent of the total official aid the kingdom receives annually.

