Jordan says it downs second drone from Syria this week

June 16, 2023 at 4:10 pm | Published in: Iran, Jordan, Middle East, News, Syria
Drone photo shows smoke billowing from Maarat Al-Numan district after hit by Assad Regime forces' airstrikes in Idlib, Syria on January 11, 2020 [İzzeddin İdilbi/Anadolu Agency]
Drone photo shows smoke billowing after the Assad Regime carried out air strikes in Idlib, Syria on 11 January 2020 [İzzeddin İdilbi/Anadolu Agency]
The Jordanian Army shot down a drone carrying weapons from Syria on Friday, the military said, the second time this week Jordan has downed an unmanned aircraft flying into its territory from neighbouring Syria, Reuters reports.

A statement reported by state news agency, Petra, said the drone was shot down in Jordanian territory and was found to be carrying weapons, without giving further details.

The Army said on Tuesday it had downed a drone carrying drugs from Syria. Jordan has blamed pro-Iranian militias, who it says are protected by units within the Syrian army, for smuggling drugs across its borders towards Gulf markets.

Damascus says it is doing its best to curb smuggling and continues to bust smuggler rings in the south. It denies complicity by Iranian-backed militias linked to its Army and security forces.

