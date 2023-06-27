'Everything has changed': Lebanon troubles blight Eid Al-Adha spirit

The spirit of Eid Al-Adha flickers feebly – if at all – in Lebanon, a country mired in a multi-pronged crisis that has devastated all aspects of its society, Anadolu Agency reports.

A relentless storm of economic hardships has left little trace of the celebrations and feasts that once marked the second major festival for Muslims.

"Everything has changed for the worse," according to Maria Abou Ali, a 22-year-old university student in the capital, Beirut.

"Lebanese people are no longer able to afford even the basic needs."

Since 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with a crippling economic crisis that the World Bank says is one of the worst in modern times.

Adding to that is relentless political instability, with the country devoid of a fully functioning government for more than a year now, as Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Cabinet wield limited powers in their current caretaker status.

For any Lebanese Muslim, the first thing about Eid Al-Adha "that comes to our minds is sacrificing an animal," Abou Ali told Anadolu in a video call.

"But due to the sky-high dollar rate, low salaries and all sorts of financial problems in general, people are no more able to afford a sheep or cow for the sacrifice," she said.

The forex crisis she referred to is of staggering proportions. According to a recent World Bank report, the Lebanese pound had lost more than 98 per cent of its pre-crisis value by February 2023.

The same report said inflation in Lebanon is "expected to remain among the highest globally, at a projected 165 per cent" this year.

As Abou Ali explained, those distressing figures have translated into an utterly bleak reality for Lebanon and its people.

Many who were never in such a situation in their lives are now relying on charities for meat, she said.

"Otherwise, they simply won't be able to have it," she added.

Celebrations and family gatherings, in essence, are a thing of the past.

"Almost every family has someone who is working abroad to support the ones back home. Those people can no longer come home for these special occasions because they would rather send the money to their families," said Abou Ali.

Children have also been robbed of the little moments of joy that we all had growing up, like when our parents would buy us new clothes for Eid, she added.

People are depressed and their mental health has been severely affected, she said.

"We no longer feel joy. There's no laughter or happiness," said Abou Ali.

'Widespread poverty'

As a journalist, Sylvana Itani has closely followed Lebanon's economic and political troubles.

Since late 2019 and early 2020, there has been an economic and financial crisis marked by currency devaluation, hyperinflation, banking restrictions and shortages of essential goods, she explained.

The problems were further compounded by a persistent political deadlock, corruption, mismanagement, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

"From 2012 to 2019, despite the economic challenges of that time, people here typically celebrated Eid Al-Adha with a certain level of traditional festivities," Itani, 22, told Anadolu in a video call from Beirut.

"Families would gather, share meals, exchange gifts, visit relatives and friends, sacrifice animals and distribute the meat to family, friends and those in need."

Much of that has changed for many, as the financial crunch worsened, she added.

"The economic crisis has led to widespread poverty, unemployment and financial insecurity, which further limits people's ability to celebrate Eid in the same way as before," said Itani.

"Many families are struggling to afford basic necessities, let alone indulge in the customary feasts, gift-giving and charitable acts associated with the holiday."

However, she pointed out that "the situation may vary for different individuals and communities within Lebanon."

"Some may still manage to uphold certain traditions despite the economic difficulties, while others may have to adapt their celebrations based on their circumstances," said Itani.

'The Lux life'

Omar Afandi, a communications officer with the UN, recalled how life in Lebanon was before the devastating crises took hold.

"Lebanese people, in general, were living what we called the 'Lux life'. Every house had two or three cars. Everybody had the latest mobile phones. Everybody used to travel abroad," Afandi told Anadolu.

All of it totally shifted after 2019 and everything is "a luxury now", he said, adding that the battered Lebanese economy has become almost completely reliant on "diaspora money".

He explained how the economic hardships have affected the social fabric of Lebanese society, pushing families away by making gatherings almost financially impossible.

"Normal families are connecting and meeting less and less … Now some people only wish or congratulate each other over WhatsApp messages," said Afandi.

"Those living abroad are visiting less frequently. For Eid Al-Adha, fewer people are sacrificing animals. That's because families that would help others have themselves become vulnerable and in need."

