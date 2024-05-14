Saudi envoy to Iraq pays visit to Imam Hussein shrine in Karbala 

In a landmark diplomatic move, the Saudi Ambassador to Iraq, Abdulaziz Bin Khalid Al-Shammari, paid a visit yesterday to the holy city of Karbala, marking the first such diplomatic outreach since the establishment of formal ties between the neighbouring countries.

The ambassador toured the shrines of Imam Hussain and his brother Abu Fadhl Al-Abbas, which are revered pilgrimage sites, especially for Shia Muslims, attracting millions annually.

During his visit, Al-Shammari expressed his admiration for the “urban renaissance and infrastructure” of Karbala, which he described as “an example of modern and advanced cities.”

Saudi ambassador to Iraq visits Karbala today. It shows KSA’s approach to religious views and regional politics under Vision 2030. https://t.co/hQlV0AKOnG — Eyad Alrefaiإياد الرفاعي (@EyadAlRefaei) May 13, 2024

The Saudi diplomat was quoted as saying: “All areas of holy Karbala, from the entrance to other points, are fascinating. Saudi Arabia and Iraq are striving to establish extensive economic and political relations and other areas.”

He pointed out that his goal of traveling to the province of Karbala is to create joint projects. “These include job opportunities for Iraqi youth and production, which we will announce soon. This is my first trip to the province of Karbala, and during this trip, we have agreed on many business plans, both at the level of merchants and tribal, and other fields.”

READ: Shin Bet arrests, investigates Israel traveller for visiting Iraq

Saudi ambassador visits Shi’ite holy city of Karbala in first such visit by a Saudi amb & sign of improving ties. Shrine there is visited by millions of Shiite pilgrims each year. He speaks of excellence of the place, says Iraqis should be proud & Saudi wants to create jobs. pic.twitter.com/LdtaVcuLGH — Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) May 13, 2024

Iraqi News reported that the visit “underscores a newfound spirit of cooperation and mutual respect between the two nations.” It added that, “Over the past several years, the relationship between Iraq and Saudi Arabia has witnessed a remarkable transformation, evolving into a robust alliance bolstered by tangible initiatives.”

According to Al Arabiya, the visit was arranged weeks prior, facilitated by the reception from both official and religious authorities in Iraq. A source told the outlet that: “The visit spread a broad positive atmosphere, and it is a step in the context of the openness that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia practices to various Iraqis, through which it contributes to bringing viewpoints closer together.”

The source confirmed that, “The religious authority hopes that relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia will be better than they were previously.”

The Saudi diplomat’s visit comes after the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority announced, on 26 April, direct flights from the city of Dammam in the east of the Kingdom to the Iraqi shrine city of Najaf, starting on 1 June. The city is notable for being where Imam Ali ibn Abi Taleb is buried and is also home to the one of the most important Shia seminaries or hawza. The Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia has a substantial population of Shia Muslims.

“Ambassador Al-Shammari’s visit to it [Najaf] — if it takes place — will have a special significance, and may open the way in the future for the presence of a Saudi consulate that takes care of the interests of citizens coming to Najaf,” the report added.

BOOK REVIEW: God’s Man in Iraq: The Life and Leadership of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani