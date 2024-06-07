Ukraine President thanks Qatar for returning children

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has met Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, during a visit to the Gulf country, voicing gratitude for Doha’s support for returning children, Al Jazeera reports.

According to the report, the Ukrainian President’s trip comes as Kyiv pushes to rally global support to fend off the ongoing Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy praised Qatar’s role in “in returning children forcibly deported” by Russia.

“We agreed to continue our cooperation in this area,” he said in a social media post.

In Qatar, I met with @TamimBinHamad. I appreciate Qatar's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as all key UN resolutions condemning Russian aggression. It is important that Qatar supports the Peace Formula. We talked about preparations for the… pic.twitter.com/0ZvcPcgLnA — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 5, 2024

The report says Kyiv has accused Moscow of seizing thousands of Ukrainian children and teenagers and taking them to Russia since the beginning of the war in February 2022.

