Ukraine President thanks Qatar for returning children

June 7, 2024 at 7:55 pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine on January 19, 2024 [Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency]

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has met Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, during a visit to the Gulf country, voicing gratitude for Doha’s support for returning children, Al Jazeera reports.

According to the report, the Ukrainian President’s trip comes as Kyiv pushes to rally global support to fend off the ongoing Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy praised Qatar’s role in “in returning children forcibly deported” by Russia.

“We agreed to continue our cooperation in this area,” he said in a social media post.

The report says Kyiv has accused Moscow of seizing thousands of Ukrainian children and teenagers and taking them to Russia since the beginning of the war in February 2022.

READ: Ukraine deploys special forces to Syria to assist rebels against Russia, report claims

