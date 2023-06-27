Germany documents 900 racist attacks against Muslims in 2022

A record 898 racist attacks targeting Muslims, an average of two attacks per day, were recorded in Germany in 2022, Anadolu news agency reported.

This came in a report prepared by the Alliance against Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate (CLAIM), which receives support from the German Federal Ministry for Family Affairs.

According to the report, the attacks included physical and verbal attacks and hate speech against Muslims, in addition to damage to property and violence.

Veiled Women in particular experienced insults and physical attacks in public spaces, followed by students.

Commenting on the report, head of CLAIM, Rima Hanano, said there is "an urgent need for solidarity by society with the victims of these attacks."

She added that the solution to combating this phenomenon is to "enlighten society sufficiently."

