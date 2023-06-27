Turkiye to oppose any threat to Al-Aqsa Mosque's sanctity, status: President Erdogan

Turkiye will continue standing against any action that could harm sanctity and status of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East Jerusalem, the country's President said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a phone call, Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his greetings to Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, for the Muslim holiday Eid Al-Adha, or Festival of Sacrifice, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Ankara will continue to support the Palestinian cause, Erdogan assured Abbas, adding that another Eid Al-Adha was to be observed in sorrow due to recent developments in the Occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army on Monday carried out a series of airstrikes on the Jenin refugee camp in the Occupied West Bank, killing at least seven Palestinians, including a boy and a girl, and injuring 91 Palestinians and seven Israeli soldiers, according to the UN statement.

Erdogan conveyed his prayers and condolences to those who lost their lives in the attack, wishing patience and fortitude to their families.

