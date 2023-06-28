Discrimination cases reach new heights in Germany in 2022 with 14% increase

The number of people filing discrimination complaints increased by 14 per cent in Germany in 2022 compared to 2021, to a total of 8,827, the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency said Tuesday.

"We have never had so many people submit applications to the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency as we did last year," said Ferda Ataman, the head of Germany's anti-discrimination office, in announcing the report at a news conference in Berlin, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ataman pointed out that many countries in Europe have laws ensuring equal treatment for individuals and explained that discrimination based on factors such as age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, religion, worldview, race, and anti-Semitism is prohibited under Germany's General Equal Treatment Act (AGG).

She noted that the highest number of complaints, 43 per cent, were related to racial discrimination, and said 27 per cent were about discrimination against people with disabilities, 21 per cent about gender-based discrimination, 10 per cent related to age and 6 per cent were based on religion and worldview.

The majority of complaints were related to "access to services" and the "world of work", she said.

Ataman emphasised that the complaints are just the tip of the iceberg and do not fully reflect the extent of discrimination in Germany.

She highlighted that exclusions of disabled individuals from everyday life and the workforce, the failure of individuals with Turkish or Arab surnames to find housing and the inability of people older than 50 to find employment solely based on their age should not be considered "normal".

"The numbers clearly show this. We have received more complaints than we can handle," she said.

'Lowest point' in history of Federal Germany

Ataman stated the election Sunday of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) candidate in Sonneberg is the "lowest point" in the history of Federal Germany, considering the candidate's far-right populist, Islamophobic and anti-immigrant stance.

The far-right party achieved its first victory in a district council election in Germany, marking a significant turning point in the country's political landscape.

The outcome is being described as a watershed moment for German politics.

"As a combatant against discrimination, I see myself as an advocate for all those who experience discrimination in Germany. Many people are afraid and worried about their future in the country," said Ataman.

She urged politicians to listen to those who harbour concerns and fears, rather than focusing on those who vote for far-right parties.

