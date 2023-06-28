Netanyahu informs US Congress of planned visit to China

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he informed members of the US House of Representatives of his planned visit to China, Anadolu Agency reports.

"The projected visit will be Prime Minister Netanyahu's fourth visit to China; the American administration was updated one month ago," his office said in a statement.

It did not, however, specify a date for the trip.

The Israeli premier also reassured Congress that "the security and intelligence cooperation between the US and Israel is at an all-time peak, and emphasized that the US will always be Israel's most vital ally and irreplaceable ally."

China has shown an active diplomacy and presence in the Middle East region in recent years which culminated earlier this year with successful mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia following seven years of strained relations.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited China earlier this month where he discussed the Palestinian cause developments with top officials.

