Turkish Embassy has not left Sudan despite events: Erdogan

The Turkish president, in a telephone call Tuesday with the leader of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), said despite events, the Turkish Embassy has not left Sudan, according to a statement, reports Anadolu Agency.

Turkish Communications Directorate said Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan exchanged greetings for the upcoming Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday and expressed wishes for the holiday to bring blessings to Sudanese people and the Islamic world.

Erdogan said unfortunately, developments in Sudan have made us greet another Eid with a heavy heart and expressed that Turkiye closely follows events in Sudan.

"President Erdogan emphasised that despite the events, the Turkish Embassy has not left Sudan, allowing activities to continue uninterrupted from Port Sudan," it said.

