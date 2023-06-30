European Parliament committee calls to charge Israel with 'war crimes' 

The European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee called on the EU to help the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute Israel for war crimes, in a resolution on EU-Palestinian relations on Tuesday, the Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday.

The resolution said the committee "regret[s] the limited progress on the ICC infestations in war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the occupied Palestinian territories and commit to help the ICC and its prosecutor move forward with the investigation and the prosecution."

The illegal settlements, it continues, constitute a major obstacle to the viability of the two-state solution, including lasting peace and security, adding that the EU should consider measures that specifically address settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

It also expressed concern about the EU's policy and financial assistance in the Palestinian territories which are undermined by illegal Israeli settlements and demanded compensation for the demolition of all EU-funded infrastructure in the area.

MEP Evin Incir, of the Swedish Social Democrats and the rapporteur for recommendations on the EU's relations with the Palestinian Authority, spearheaded the measure, which passed with 41 in favour, 24 opposed and nine abstentions. It is scheduled to go to a plenary vote in July.

