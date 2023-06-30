FC Barcelona receives $109m sponsorship proposal from Qatar

Barcelona is reported to have received an offer worth €100m ($109m) from a team in Qatar with a view to using La Blaugrana's name as part of their franchise, 90 min football webpage reports.

According to the report, club president, Joan Laporta, was recently spotted in Qatar and, according to Tot Costa, his visit could have concerned a potential franchise partnership.

The report states that an unnamed Qatari side has offered Barcelona a cool $109m in exchange for the rights to use the Blaugrana's name as part of their own.

The report added that whether this offer will be accepted is unclear, but the potential benefits for Barcelona, who are still working to lower their wages to fall under La Liga's salary cap.

