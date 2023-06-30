Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraqis storm Swedish embassy to protest Quran burning

June 30, 2023 at 9:27 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
A Supporter of Moqtada Sadr raises a picture of the Shiite Muslim leader, as another carries a Quran, during a demonstration outside the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, after they breached the building briefly over the burning of the Quran by an Iraqi living in Sweden, on June 29, 2023. [AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images]
A Supporter of Moqtada Sadr raises a picture of the Shiite Muslim leader, as another carries a Quran, during a demonstration outside the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, after they breached the building briefly over the burning of the Quran by an Iraqi living in Sweden, on June 29, 2023. [AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images]
 June 30, 2023 at 9:27 am

Hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators yesterday stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad to protest the burning of the holy Quran in Stockholm.

Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr had called for a large "angry" protest outside Sweden's embassy in Baghdad, demanding the expulsion of its ambassador from the country as well.

Salwan Momika, said to be an Iraqi living in Sweden, set fire to a copy of Islam's holy book outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday asÂ Muslims were celebrating Eid Al-Adha.

The move has been condemned by Arab and Islamic countries, amid demands in some countries to expel the Swedish ambassador and boycott Swedish products.

READ: Russia lawmakers condemn Quran burning in Sweden

Categories
IraqMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments