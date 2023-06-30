Iraqis storm Swedish embassy to protest Quran burning

Hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators yesterday stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad to protest the burning of the holy Quran in Stockholm.

Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr had called for a large "angry" protest outside Sweden's embassy in Baghdad, demanding the expulsion of its ambassador from the country as well.

An Iraqi burned the Quran in Stockholm, Sweden. Iraqis have attacked Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. Irony just died a thousand deaths! pic.twitter.com/WsXXxuTPaQ — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 29, 2023

Salwan Momika, said to be an Iraqi living in Sweden, set fire to a copy of Islam's holy book outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday asÂ Muslims were celebrating Eid Al-Adha.

The move has been condemned by Arab and Islamic countries, amid demands in some countries to expel the Swedish ambassador and boycott Swedish products.

