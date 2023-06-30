Netanyahu complains about not being invited to the White House since becoming PM

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, complained that he has not been invited to the White House in Washington, despite the passing of nearly six months since he was sworn in as prime minister.

"I think it may take some time, but I think, of course, I should expect to meet President Biden," Times of Israel news website quoted Netanyahu as saying.

"This issue of the invitation clouds people's views," he added. "In fact, the security cooperation, the military cooperation and the intel cooperation, including cyber, is stronger than it's ever been, under our two governments."

The US President usually invites the heads of Israeli governments to visit the White House shortly after they form their cabinets.

Netanyahu formed his cabinet at the end of 2022, but he has not yet received an invitation to visit the White House.

According to Israeli media reports, the dispute between Netanyahu's government and the Israeli opposition over the controversial judicial reforms is one of the reasons behind the White House's reluctance to invite Netanyahu.

