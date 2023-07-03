PA minister dismisses possibility of bankruptcy

The Palestinian Authority Minister of National Economy, Khaled Al-Osaily, said on Sunday that the collapse of the PA is "absolutely out of the question." He made his comment in response to Israeli leaks regarding the possibility of the PA's bankruptcy.

"The Palestinian Authority is discussing the possibility of declaring itself bankrupt due to its difficult financial situation," Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported last Wednesday. "The closure of a large number of government offices and instability in the West Bank are behind this decision."

In an interview with the UAE-based Al-Mashhad TV channel, Osaily asserted that the collapse of the PA is completely out of the question. "Speaking as Minister of the Economy with all the figures to hand, we are living in a real partnership between the public and private sectors," he explained. "This partnership gives an opportunity to the Palestinians, regardless of the [Israeli] occupation's interventions, and we actually have positive figures about the Palestinian economy."

