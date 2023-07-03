Portuguese / Spanish / English

Pope Francis condemns burning of Quran - UAE newspaper

July 3, 2023 at 3:08 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, International Organisations, Middle East, NATO, News, Sweden, Turkey, UAE
People gather to protest against the burning of Quran in front of the Swedish Embassy building in Baghdad, Iraq on June 29, 2023 [Haydar Karaalp - Anadolu Agency]
People gather to protest against the burning of Quran in front of the Swedish Embassy building in Baghdad, Iraq on June 29, 2023 [Haydar Karaalp - Anadolu Agency]
 July 3, 2023 at 3:08 pm

Pope Francis said the burning of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, has made him angry and disgusted and that he condemned and rejected permitting the act as a form of freedom of speech, Reuters reports.

"Any book considered holy should be respected to respect those who believe in it," the Pope said in an interview in the United Arab Emirates newspaper, Al Ittihad, published on Monday. "I feel angry and disgusted at these actions.

"Freedom of speech should never be used as a means to despise others and allowing that is rejected and condemned."

A man tore up and burned a Quran in Sweden's capital, Stockholm, last week, resulting in strong condemnation from several states, including Turkiye whose backing Sweden needs to gain entry to the NATO military alliance.

While Swedish police have rejected several recent applications for anti-Quran demonstrations, courts have over-ruled those decisions, saying they infringed freedom of speech.

On Sunday, an Islamic grouping of 57 states said collective measures are needed to prevent acts of desecration to the Quran, and international law should be used to stop religious hatred.

READ: Iran holds off sending ambassador to Sweden in protest over Quran incident

Categories
Europe & RussiaInternational OrganisationsMiddle EastNATONewsSwedenTurkeyUAE
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments