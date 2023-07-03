Tunisia thwarts 65 recent attempted mass migrations to Europe

The Tunisian authorities announced on Sunday that they thwarted 65 irregular migration attempts and arrested 2,068 migrants who were trying to cross the Mediterranean during the Eid Al-Adha holiday last week.

The Directorate General of the National Guard said on Facebook that the Naval Guard in Sfax, Kerkennah and Mahdia thwarted 47 operations to cross the border and rescue 1,879 migrants, including 1,858 sub-Saharan Africans and 21 Tunisians. The Naval Guard in Nabeul, Sousse and Monastir foiled 18 sailing operations, rescued 189 Tunisians and seized 14 boats and three kayaks.

The National Guard added that the Public Prosecution Office ordered legal steps to be taken regarding the migrants.

Tunisia has witnessed a remarkable increase in irregular migration to Europe recently, especially towards Italy, due to the economic and political crises in the country, as well as in other African countries.

During their recent visit to Tunisia, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and his German counterpart Nancy Faeser announced that they will provide €26 million ($28.5m) worth of assistance to support Tunisia in the efforts to cut irregular migration to Europe.

