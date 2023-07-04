Iran: resuming ties with Egypt will bring new balance to region, says senior adviser

A foreign relations adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader has praised the resumption of relations between Tehran and Egypt. "It will bring a new balance to the region," Ali Akbar Velayati told Al Jazeera news channel. He also praised Saudi Arabia's support for normalising relations between Tehran and Cairo.

Velayati referred during his interview to raising the level of cooperation between Iran and China and Russia. Strategic relations, he said, will form gradually between the three countries. Regarding cooperation with Moscow, he explained that "disagreement" over some issues does not have a negative impact on the existing strategic ties.

The senior adviser then mentioned relations between Iran and Azerbaijan. He pointed out his hopes that "officials in Baku realise the depth of the fraternal ties that bind them with Iran, and not allow tension to be imposed on these relations."

In January, Azerbaijan accused Iran of failing to protect its diplomatic mission in the wake of an armed attack on its embassy in Tehran. One embassy guard was killed in the attack, and two others were wounded.

