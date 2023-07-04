Portuguese / English

Iran: resuming ties with Egypt will bring new balance to region, says senior adviser

July 4, 2023 at 12:54 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Iran, Middle East, News
Ali Akbar Velayati, Senior adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran in international affairs in Tehran-Iran, on November 14, 2018 [Rouzbeh Fouladi/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
Ali Akbar Velayati, Senior adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran in international affairs in Tehran-Iran, on November 14, 2018 [Rouzbeh Fouladi/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
 July 4, 2023 at 12:54 pm

A foreign relations adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader has praised the resumption of relations between Tehran and Egypt. "It will bring a new balance to the region," Ali Akbar Velayati told Al Jazeera news channel. He also praised Saudi Arabia's support for normalising relations between Tehran and Cairo.

Velayati referred during his interview to raising the level of cooperation between Iran and China and Russia. Strategic relations, he said, will form gradually between the three countries. Regarding cooperation with Moscow, he explained that "disagreement" over some issues does not have a negative impact on the existing strategic ties.

The senior adviser then mentioned relations between Iran and Azerbaijan. He pointed out his hopes that "officials in Baku realise the depth of the fraternal ties that bind them with Iran, and not allow tension to be imposed on these relations."

In January, Azerbaijan accused Iran of failing to protect its diplomatic mission in the wake of an armed attack on its embassy in Tehran. One embassy guard was killed in the attack, and two others were wounded.

READ: Iran to start direct flights from Tehran to Cairo within a month

Categories
AfricaEgyptIranMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments