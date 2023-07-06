Oman reaffirms support for Morocco's territorial claims over Western Sahara

Oman has declared its "unwavering" support for Morocco's territorial integrity, which includes the kingdom's long-standing claims of sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara.

On Tuesday, the sultanate announced its backing for the Moroccan autonomy plan, describing it as a "serious, realistic and credible" initiative and a "basis for resolving the issue" of territory.

Muscat's position was expressed in a joint statement at the end of the 6th session of the Moroccan-Omani Joint Commission, which was co-chaired by Morocco's Foreign Minister, Nasser Bouritam and his Omani counterpart, Badr Bin Hamad Bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi.

In addition to declaring Oman's support for Rabat's territorial claims, the sultanate expressed its appreciation for "the wisdom of the Moroccan leadership in its commitment to a peaceful solution that serves security and stability in the Maghreb region."

Bourita in turn stated: "I take this opportunity to highly appreciate the position of the brotherly Sultanate of Oman in support of the Moroccan Sahara and the territorial integrity of Morocco."

The two countries also emphasised the importance of joint Arab action, reiterating the right of Arab states to defend their integrity and sovereignty, to strengthen their security and stability and non-interference in the internal affairs of states and preservation of territorial integrity.

According to Muscat Daily, a partnership agreement and three memoranda of understanding covering several fields were signed during the Joint Commission, including maritime and rail transport, diplomatic action and consumer protection.

