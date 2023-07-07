EU ready to help parties break 'vicious cycle' of violence in West Bank

The EU Foreign Policy chief is "very closely" monitoring the latest developments in the Occupied West Bank and is ready to assist parties in breaking the "vicious cycle" of violence, an official of the bloc said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking at the European Commission's daily news briefing, lead spokesperson for foreign affairs, Peter Stano, confirmed that EU top diplomat, Josep Borrell, "is watching and following the situation very closely, as does the whole European Union, all the institutions, and member states".

He said recent events in Palestine and Israel demonstrate a "vicious cycle of violence that has not stopped despite many calls from the European Union and the international community."

The EU warns of "the appropriate and measured use of military force in line with international humanitarian law," Stano asserted.

The bloc condemns every "terrorist attack" and "terrorism" in all its forms, he added.

He stressed the need for a "clear, credible perspective for a political process" and reaffirmed that EU diplomacy is ready to assist talks.

Tensions have been running high across the Occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

On Monday, Israeli occupation forces launched their largest raid in Jenin in more than 20 years, including on its refugee camp, killing 12 Palestinians including five children, according to a statement by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Over 192 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 26 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.​​​​​​​

