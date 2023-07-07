Resistance fighter's mother: 'He took revenge for Jenin'
Mother of resistance fighter Ahmad Ghaidan recounts a conversation she had with an Israeli intelligence officer following her son's attack on an Israeli army post near the occupied city of Nablus. Ahmad was martyred after the attack in which one Israeli occupation solider was killed
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.