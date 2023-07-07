Portuguese / English

Resistance fighter's mother: 'He took revenge for Jenin'

Mother of resistance fighter Ahmad Ghaidan recounts a conversation she had with an Israeli intelligence officer following her son's attack on an Israeli army post near the occupied city of Nablus. Ahmad was martyred after the attack in which one Israeli occupation solider was killed
July 7, 2023

