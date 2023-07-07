2 Palestinians shot dead despite surrendering during Israel raid of Nablus

Two Palestinian men have been killed after Israeli occupation forces raided the occupied West Bank city of Nablus this morning, reported Wafa news agency.

The victims, Khayri Shahin, 34, and Hamza Maqbool, 32, were accused of carrying out a shooting attack against Israeli police this week. They were shot dead after occupation soldiers surrounded their house and ordered the men to surrender.

According to a local resident, the Israeli forces raided the city in search of the two men and shot them the moment they came out of their home after they agreed to surrender.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement its staff "transferred the bodies of two martyrs from the Old City of Nablus" and that three others were also injured.

Hamas described the men as "heroes of the resistance" and accused Israel of terrorism.

It comes after Israeli occupation forces attacked Jenin and its refugee camp in the early hours of Monday, using armoured vehicles and drones.

Around 3,000 residents were forcibly displaced after homes and infrastructure were destroyed in the two-day operation, sparking claims that the ethnic cleansing which started with the 1948 Nakba has never ended.

More than 12 people, including four minors, were killed in the offensive, while 120 others were injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Some 80 per cent of the homes in the camp were damaged as a result of Israel's assault.

