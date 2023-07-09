Warmer waters bring jellyfish to Gaza's shores

Jellyfish have reached Gaza's water again this year, as part of their annual migration cycle, with many washing up on the enclave's beaches.

Experts have warned that the rising number of jellyfishing visiting Gaza's waters each year is a product of global warming which has also led to a decline in the numbers of other organisms.

Jellyfish are a source of terror and fear among Gazans, especially as they appear during the summer months when Palestinians in the Strip head to the water to cool down, but risk suffering a painful sting.

Four jellyfish species visit the calm water off Gaza's shores and they range in colour from white to red and blue.

