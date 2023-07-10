Greece expands naval defences to catch up with Turkiye

Greece has scaled up its naval defences to catch up with Turkiye's naval warfare capabilities, Anadolu news agency reported citing Greek media outlets.

According to Greek sites specialised in armament and defence, the Greek navy's defence capabilities have fallen behind the military capabilities of the Turkish navy.

The sites said on 31 March 2022, Greece signed a deal to purchase advanced German torpedoes worth €112 million ($123 million), and received 44 DM2A4/SeaHake mod 4 torpedoes in the framework of the deal with Germany.

At the same time, the Turkish Reis-class submarines entered into service in the Turkish navy.

In December 2023, Greece will receive the first batch of eight heavy torpedoes with the remainder arriving by the end of 2025.

READ: Relations have resumed between Egypt and Turkiye