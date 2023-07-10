Iranian veterans protest against low pension, praise Saddam
Wounded Iranian veterans from the 1980-1988 war with Iraq took to the streets to protest against low pension. One man praised former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein calling him 'good', as others chanted 'Thank you, Saddam'. Iranian security forces cracked down on the demonstrators and used tear gas to disperse them.
