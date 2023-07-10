Portuguese / English

Iranian veterans protest against low pension, praise Saddam

Wounded Iranian veterans from the 1980-1988 war with Iraq took to the streets to protest against low pension. One man praised former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein calling him 'good', as others chanted 'Thank you, Saddam'. Iranian security forces cracked down on the demonstrators and used tear gas to disperse them.
July 10, 2023 at 2:17 pm | Published in: Iran, Middle East, Videos & Photo Stories
