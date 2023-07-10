Oman Air, Chelsea FC sign 3-year sponsorship deal  

Oman Air, the flag carrier of Oman, has entered into a three-year sponsorship deal with Chelsea Football Club, becoming the team's global airline partner. The agreement signed last week coincided with the national carrier's 30th anniversary and is the airline's first-ever Premier League club partnership.

According to Arabian Business, the aspects of the partnership will include specially designed co-branded livery, which will be unveiled towards the end of the year, as well as joint promotional content and CSR campaigns.

"We are extremely proud of this valuable collaboration, which not only celebrates the love for football but also presents a remarkable opportunity to showcase the beauty, culture and hospitality of Oman to Chelsea's extensive fan base," Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al-Raisi said.

"With an astonishing 135 million fans, 85% of whom are in international markets, we are offered an unparalleled platform to cultivate awareness of Oman in new markets across the globe, not just on match days, but well beyond," Al-Raisi added.

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter and we are honored to be associated with such a formidable team, while elevating Oman's position as a must-visit tourist destination."

For his part, Chelsea FC Chief Executive Chris Jurasek said: "We are very pleased to welcome Oman Air as our Official Airline Partner, we have a shared ambition for innovation and success both on and off the pitch, and we are excited to bring this partnership to life for our fans around the world."

We are delighted to announce a new partnership with @omanair as our new Official Airline Partner in a multi-year deal! ✈️ Flying to more than 50 destinations worldwide, including daily flights from Muscat to London! 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 6, 2023

The Blues are currently on the lookout for a new shirt sponsor ahead of the 2023/24 season, with their agreement with Three expiring this summer.

The airline was most recently named Best Airline Staff in the Middle East at the Skytrax 2023 World Airline Awards and is working towards joining the oneworld Alliance next year.

