Islamic Jihad: political arrests in West Bank may lead to failure of factions meeting in Cairo

The Head of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad Al-Nakhala, denounced the arrests carried out by the Palestinian Authority against members of his movement in the occupied West Bank.

Al-Nakhala said in a brief statement that the arrests carried out by the PA against members of his movement in the West Bank expose the upcoming meeting of the heads of Palestinian factions to failure.

Two days ago, the PA's intelligence service arrested the released prisoner and leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Bethlehem, Jamal Hamamreh, after he was summoned for an interview at the intelligence agency's headquarters.

On Monday, Palestinian factions warned the PA of the consequences of continuing its political arrests, and called for the immediate release of the detainees to prove its good intentions in making the Cairo meeting a success.

Cairo called for a meeting of the heads of the factions at the end of this month, in light of the current developments in the Palestinian arena.

