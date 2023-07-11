Portuguese / English

Fatah says it rejects security measures disguised as economic support

Military vehicles of Israeli forces move streets as Israeli forces conducted airstrikes and raid on the city of Jenin, West Bank on July 03, 2023 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency]
The Palestinian Fatah movement said yesterday that Israel is attempting to cover up the "failure" of its military operation in Jenin by making "fake allegations" of offering the Palestinian Authority (PA) economic facilitations.

"We stress our rejection of security-oriented solutions and so-called economic facilitations," Fatah spokesman in Gaza, Mundhir Al-Hayek, said in a statement.

He added that Fatah demands that Israel "acknowledge Palestinian rights" and withdraw from the occupied territories, including Jerusalem.

This comes after the Israeli Cabinet for Security and Political Affairs on Sunday adopted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to "prevent the collapse of the PA". The decision is conditional on a set of demands that include the PA's almost complete subordination to the occupation.

