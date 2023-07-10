Cabinet adopts proposal to 'prevent the collapse of the Palestinian Authority'

The Israeli Cabinet for Security and Political Affairs yesterday adopted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to "prevent the collapse of the PA", according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office. This is conditional on a set of demands that include the PA's almost complete subordination to the occupation.

A statement said the decision was made by a majority of eight ministers from the cabinet in favour, while one minister opposed and the other abstained from the vote. Israel's Channel 11 reported that the two ministers were National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

"In the absence of a change in the national assessment, Israel will work to prevent the collapse of the Palestinian Authority, while advancing the claim to cease its activities against Israel in the international legal-political arena, from the incitement in its media and education systems, from payments to the families of terrorists and murderers, and from the illegal construction in Area C," the statement explained

It added that occupation forces would "continue to act with determination to thwart terrorism" adding that the Prime Minister and Minister of Security, Yoav Gallant, will submit proposals to the cabinet for measures that lead to the stability of the civil situation in the Palestinian arena.

The Israeli government's statement did not mention the measures it intends to take to "prevent the collapse of the Palestinian Authority."

Israeli reports mentioned "economic facilities" that the occupation government intends to provide, including the establishment of a new industrial zone in Tarqumiya in the Hebron region.

The reports also noted a "financial plan to save the Palestinian Authority that includes guaranteeing loans, settling debts, reducing the fuel price, and tax payments," referring to the Palestinian clearing funds.

According to the Israeli Channel 12, the Cabinet also discussed extending the working hours of the Allenby Bridge (Al-Karama crossing – King Hussein Bridge), between Jordan and the occupied West Bank, and returning VIP permits for senior officials in the PA, which Tel Aviv withdrew in January.