Israel shoots 5 Palestinians near Ramallah

The Israeli occupation army yesterday shot five Palestinians near Ramallah in the centre of the occupied West Bank, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its teams treated five people who were wounded, including one who had been shot with live bullets, and four injured as a result of rubber-coated metal bullets, in Shuqba village, west of occupied Ramallah.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that an Israeli military force raided the village of Shuqba and searched the family house of Ahmed Yassin Ghaitan.

Occupation forces used live and rubber-coated metal bullets to disperse the crowds that had gathered to confront them, according to the witnesses.

On Thursday, Ghaitan was killed after carrying out a shooting attack in which an Israeli occupation guard was killed near Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

