Israel: citizen kidnapped in Ethiopia

Israel announced yesterday that one of its citizens in Ethiopia has been kidnapped while in the Gondar region in the north of the country, Anadolu has reported.

"The Department for Israelis Abroad is in contact with his family members in Israel and is working with Interpol on the matter," explained the occupation state's foreign ministry. "Our consul in Ethiopia is in contact with local security officials in order to obtain the safe release of the Israeli citizen without delay."

No party has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of the unnamed man. The ministry, however, did not rule out "criminal" motives.

