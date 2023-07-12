Portuguese / English

Israel: citizen kidnapped in Ethiopia

July 12, 2023 at 9:14 am | Published in: Africa, Ethiopia, International Organisations, INTERPOL, Israel, Middle East, News
A picture taken 19 October 2007 in Lyon, shows Interpol's building [FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images]
Interpol's headquarters on 19 October 2019 [FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images]
 July 12, 2023 at 9:14 am

Israel announced yesterday that one of its citizens in Ethiopia has been kidnapped while in the Gondar region in the north of the country, Anadolu has reported.

"The Department for Israelis Abroad is in contact with his family members in Israel and is working with Interpol on the matter," explained the occupation state's foreign ministry. "Our consul in Ethiopia is in contact with local security officials in order to obtain the safe release of the Israeli citizen without delay."

No party has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of the unnamed man. The ministry, however, did not rule out "criminal" motives.

READ: Official says academic kidnapped in Iraq 'absolutely not a member of Mossad'

Categories
AfricaEthiopiaInternational OrganisationsINTERPOLIsraelMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments