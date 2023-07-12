Israel's role in the erasure of Jewish Arabs from Iraq: MEMO in conversation with Avi Shlaim

Born in Iraq, Avi Shlaim spoke Arabic at home and says he had more in common with his Arab compatriots than his coreligionists from Eastern Europe, but Israel won't allow people to believe Arab Jews lived safely in the Middle East, he says. Join us as we speak to Professor Shlaim about his new book 'Three Worlds: Memoirs of an Arab-Jew' and how he uncovered proof that Israel was behind bombings in Baghdad that led to the mass exodus of Jews from Iraq.

Avi Shlaim is an Emeritus Professor of International Relations at the University of Oxford and fellow of the British Academy. His main research interest is the Arab-Israeli conflict. He has authored numerous books, including 'The Iron Wall: Israel and the Arab World', 'The War for Palestine: Rewriting the History of 1948′ and 'The 1967 Arab-Israeli War: Origins and Consequences'.

Professor Shlaim is a frequent contributor to newspapers and commentator on radio and television on Middle Eastern affairs.

