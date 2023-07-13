Gantz calls Netanyahu politician with no restrictions

Israel's National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, accusing him of being a politician with no restrictions, Akka news website has reported. Gantz apparently said that Netanyahu is seeking to partition the nation for the sake of staying in office.

Shortly after the selection of Yitzhak Kroizer MK of the extreme Otzma Yehudit party as the second judge to sit on the Judicial Selection Committee, Gantz called on moderate coalition members to push for a return to judicial reform negotiations.

He asked them "to show responsibility and leadership, to make their voices heard, and to do the right thing – to put the interests of the country before the party. Your silence will not absolve you from responsibility."

Referring to the ongoing judicial overhaul, Gantz added: "What we have been seeing for weeks is a prime minister who has decided to tear Israel into pieces. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets and Netanyahu downplays them instead of understanding them."

