Israel DM: Reservists' refusal to serve a 'reward for our enemy'

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday that threats by military reservists to refuse service over the government's judicial overhaul plans were "a reward for our enemy."

Speaking at an event at the 146th Reserve Armoured Division, marking 50 years since the 1967 war, he said: "The strength of the IDF [army] rested then and rests today on the unity of its ranks… from the tank loader to the signal operator to the division commander."

"Even today, the key to success in our missions lies in the unity of our ranks," he continued, stressing: "The calls that are being heard these days encouraging refusal and halting the volunteering of reservists threaten the unity of the ranks, are dangerous, and are a reward for our enemy."

"I call on public figures from the right and the left, leave politics out of the army. Refusal harms the IDF. Refusal harms the defence establishment. Refusal harms Israel's security."

The defence minister told the troops: "We must all condemn refusal or calls for refusal, and remember very well that we all have one destiny, we are brothers, and the IDF belongs to us all."

"We have no other army to rely on and we have to take care to keep it united and leave it out of any dispute."

This comes as approximately 300 Israeli reservists serving in cyberwarfare units announced on Tuesday that they will not be attending their volunteer reserve duties in protest of the Knesset's approval of the first reading of the reasonableness bill. The bill will mean there is no constitutional restraint on government policy if it becomes law.

