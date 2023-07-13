UNIFIL: Situation 'extremely sensitive' on Lebanon-Israel border

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) spokesperson, Kandice Ardiel, yesterday warned that the situation across the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel is "extremely sensitive", Anadolu reported.

Three members of the Hezbollah group were injured by Israeli fire near the border village of Al-Bustan yesterday, according to Lebanese media.

There was no comment from the Lebanese group on the incident.

"We are aware of disturbing reports about an incident along the Blue Line," Ardiel said in a statement.

"We are looking into it. In the meantime, the situation is extremely sensitive," she added, while urging all parties "to cease any actions that may lead to escalation."

The Israeli army said that "a number of suspects" approached the northern security fence with Lebanon and "attempted to sabotage the security fence in the area."

A military statement said that Israeli soldiers "used means to distance them."

The army released a video showing four people approaching the fence before a blast caused them to run away.

OPERATIONAL FOOTAGE: Multiple suspects approached the northern security fence with #Lebanon in a sabotage attempt. We operated to distance them from the fence. pic.twitter.com/Q5j7ELuvXk — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 12, 2023

